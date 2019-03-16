Rs 80 lakh seized from two vehicles in Nagpur district

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls , the Static Surveillance Team (SST) of Nagpur administration Friday seized Rs 80 lakh in cash from two four wheelers along the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border, official said.

The sub-divisional officer of the Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency in Nagpur district, in a press release, said the district administration has been strictly implementing the model code of conduct.

The SST seized Rs 30 lakh in cash from a four-wheeler during an inspection at Satnur check-post under the Saoner assembly segment, which borders Madhya Pradesh and is part of the Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency, he said.

Similarly, the SST seized another Rs 50 lakh from a vehicle at Kedwad checkpost at 3.30 pm, the release said.

The income tax department is probing the matter, it added.

