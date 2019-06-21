Rs 80,000 cr Kaleshwaram irrigation project inaugurated in Telangana

(Eds: Adds details) Hyderabad, Jun 21 (PTI) The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) worth Rs 80,000 crore, touted as the world's largest multi-stage multi-purpose scheme, was inaugurated by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Friday.The project, considered a boon to the southern state, will provide irrigation facility for two crops in a year to 45 lakh acres, the state government said, adding it will supply 40 TMC of water to the ambitious Mission Bhagiratha drinking water supply project.It will also help in supplying drinking water to one crore population in Greater Hyderabad on a daily basis, as also 16 TMC of water to thousands of industries in the state, it said. The KLIP also throws open opportunity for hydel powergeneration in the state.Governor of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh E S LNarasimhan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy were present when the barrage was opened at Medigadda inJayashankar-Bhupalpally district.The inauguration ceremony was preceded by Rao and hiswife Shobha participating in a 'Yagam' at the Medigadda site,where Vedic pundits from the Sringeri Peetham performed various rituals.Rao also inaugurated a pump house under the project atKannepalli where the water from river Godavari, whichoriginates in Maharashtra, flows through Telangana beforemerging with the sea in Andhra Pradesh. "It (the project) will change the face of Telangana,"Fadnavis said."...it (the project) is a gift from the people ofMaharashtra to the people of Telangana," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed "us that there should be cooperative federalism and the two states...Telangana and Maharashtra have cooperated, collaborated. I am very happy at a record speed Telangana could complete this," Fadnavis said.The Telangana government said 139 MW maximum capacity pumps, which were never used anywhere in the world, were utilised.The other highlights of the project include the world's longest tunnel route of 203 kilometres. It is the only project in the world which can lift two TMC of water every day, the government said.Efforts are on to lift three TMC of water from next year, it said."This is also for the first time that water from Godavari river is lifted in phases from 92 metres height for supply of water to the farmland, taking it up to 618 metres height," the state government said.The Chandrasekhar Rao-led government entered into an agreement with the Maharashtra government on March 8, 2016, putting an end to differences for decades over the issue, and paving the way for the project's construction at Medigadda. Rao laid foundation stone at Kannepally for the project on May 2, 2016.Meanwhile, the ruling TRS and opposition Congress havebeen engaged in a war of words on the project with CongressLegislature Party (CLP) leader M Bhatti Vikramarka allegingthat irregularities took place with regard to the project.He alleged Thursday that the project is being inaugurated in a hurry without even 15 per cent of it beingcompleted.Vikramarka said Sunday last that the project was originally initiated as B R Ambedkar Pranahita-Chevella project when late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy was the chief minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh at a cost of Rs 38,000 crore and added that Rs 10,000 crore was spent during the Congress regime.However, the TRS government re-designed the projectand increased the estimated cost to more than Rs one lakhcrore, re-naming it Kaleswaram project, he said."Thus, crores of rupees of public money was misused," he added.Rao, however, has dismissed Vikramarka's attack, without taking his name, saying the comments were irresponsible. The Congress did not do much despite being inpower for decades, he alleged.Rao has also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was notinvited for the inauguration as he was invited for the launchof Mission Bhagiradha scheme earlier.The BJP took exception to Rao's comments that the NDAgovernment had not provided any funds to the project.State BJP president K Laxman Wednesday said the project would not have been possible without the cooperationof the Centre and Maharashtra.Meanwhile, Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), which completed the project in just threeyears, said it is the largest lift scheme in the world."This is by far the first of its kind and the largest lift scheme in the world. The project requires 7,152 MW ofelectricity to pump 3 TMC of water daily. In the first phase,4,992 MWs of electricity is being used for pumping 2 TMC ofwater," MEIL director B Srinivas Reddy said.Till date, the biggest lift schemes in the world werethe Colorado lift scheme in America and the Great ManmadeRiver in Egypt. The capacities of these schemes are inhorsepower and took over three decades for completion. Now, the Kaleshwaram project, an Indian version has become oneof the world's biggest in terms of capacities, a MEIL pressrelease said.L&T Construction, the construction arm of Larsen & Toubro completed the iconic Medigadda Barrage part ofKaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project in just 24 months, a pressrelease from the company said Friday.