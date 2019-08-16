RS bypoll in Rajasthan: Cong candidate Manmohan Singh's papers in order

Jaipur, Aug 16 (PTI) The nomination papers of Congress candidate and former prime minister Manmohan Singh for the Rajya Sabha bypoll in Rajasthan have been found to be correct in the scrutiny.Election Officer Pramil Kumar Mathur said all the four sets of nomination papers filed by Singh were examined on Friday in the presence of polling agents.Singh is set to be declared elected unopposed on the last day of withdrawal of nominations on August 19 as the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided not to field a candidate for the bypoll.The seat fell vacant due to the demise of the BJP's Madan Lal Saini and the election process will be completed on August 28. PTI AG RC