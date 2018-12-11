RS chairman controls emotions while remembering Ananth Kumar

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu Tuesday had a tough time controlling his emotions as he mentioned the passing away of Union minister and "dear friend" Ananth Kumar.At the beginning of the Winter session of Parliament, Naidu as per tradition read out the obituary references of leaders who had passed away during the intervening period between the Monsoon and current session.He first read out the obituary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee followed by that of former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee, and a dozen other leaders. As he started reading the obituary of Kumar, who had passed away on November 12, Naidu got emotional and his voice choked.Recalling the contribution of Kumar, the Rajya Sabha chairman said he had lost a "dear and personal friend" in the untimely death of the parliamentary affairs minister.He said Kumar was known for his energy, enthusiasm and initiative in whatever responsibility he was assigned. After completing the obituary references, Naidu apologised apparently for getting emotional in the House. Kumar died at a private hospital last month after battling lung cancer for several months. He was 59.He first got elected to Lok Sabha in 1996 from Bangalore South, the constituency which remained his bastion till his death. PTI NKD MJH ANZ SRY