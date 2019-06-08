RS Jha appointed acting chief justice of Madhya Pradesh HC

Jabalpur, Jun 8 (PTI) Justice RS Jha was appointed as the acting chief justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Saturday, a day before incumbent Justice Sanjay Kumar Seth is due to retire.Madhya Pradesh High Court Registrar General RK Vani said Justice Jha will take charge as chief justice on Monday.He is the senior-most judge in the HC after Justice Seth.The registrar general said the Union government's Department of Justice had issued a notification to this effect on Friday.The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had recommended the name of Justice A A Kureshi, who is currently the senior-most judge of the Gujarat High Court, for the post of the chief justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court. The recommendation is currently pending with the Centre. PTI COR LAL BNM SOMSOM