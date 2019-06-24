RS likely to adjourn Tuesday after obituary reference of Madan Lal Saini

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) The Rajya Sabha is likely to be adjourned on Tuesday after obituary reference as its sitting BJP member from Rajasthan, Madan Lal Saini, died here. As per convention, the House is adjourned for the day after obituary references if any sitting member of the House dies during the session, the sources pointed out. Saini, who was also the Rajasthan BJP president, died on Monday while undergoing treatment at AIIMS in Delhi. He was 75. He was diagnosed with an infection in lungs and was admitted at a private hospital in Jaipur. On Saturday, he was shifted to Delhi due to his deteriorating health and was being treated under the Hematology Department at AIIMS. Saini was appointed the BJP state president last year. He was a former MLA and RSS volunteer who held various posts in the Bhartiya Kisan Morcha as well. PTI SKC AAR