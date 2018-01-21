RSPS Pipe Plant creates record in single day dispatch

Bhubaneswar, Jan 21 (PTI) The pipe plant collective of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has created an all time record of dispatching the highest number of trailers on a single day.

On December 30, 2017, a total of 68 trailers carrying 1217 tonnes of pipes (both ERW and SW pipes) were dispatched, the highest ever figure since inception for a single day, the RSP said in a release.

The ERW Pipe Plant dispatched 45 trailers on the day which is also the highest since inception for a single day, it said.

This was possible through consistent efforts by the pipe plant collective to produce the pipes strictly as per the dispatch priority, the release said.

This was ensured through constant interaction with the Central Marketing Organisation (CMO), customers and the third party inspectors, it said.

The priority of the material to be produced is planned meticulously right from the heat making process to the final pipe passing. The precise segregation of pipes by the shipping section during storage has helped in multi-point loading of pipes, thereby quickening the process. Timely placement of the trailers by the pipe transporters was ensured though relentless efforts of the shipping crew.

Crucial Support was extended by the CMO, Production Planning and Control (PPC), Research and Control Lab (RCL), Computer and Information Centre (C&IT) and Field Machinery (Maintenance) departments at every stage that made this record possible, the release said.

As there are no secondary stock yards for pipes, they are directly dispatched to the customer premises all over the country. Constant interaction with CMO and with the customers on a daily basis is required for maintaining consistency in dispatch to avoid stock piling.

The biggest challenge is the constant changes in the economic and demographic factors in the market, due to which the lifting of pipes by customers is directly affected. PTI SKN MM