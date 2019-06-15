RSRTC clerk arrested for taking bribe

Jaipur, Jun 15 (PTI) A booking clerk of Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) was arrested Saturday in Udaipur for allegedly taking a bribe of around Rs 8,000 on behalf of his manager, an anti-corruption bureau (ACB) official said. The accused manager Chandra Prakash Kacharia had demanded Rs 10,000 from complainant Rohit Menaria after the latter failed to relocate a shop allotted in his wife's name at Udaipur bus stand, ACB inspector Hanwant Singh Sodha said.The accused fixed the deal at Rs 8,600 after negotiation. The booking clerk Hiralal Lohar took Rs 3,000 from Menaria on the manager's directions and asked the victim to pay the remaining amount on Saturday, he said. The clerk was arrested Saturday and a search is on for the absconding manager, Sodha said. Both the accused have been booked under relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act, the official added. PTI AG SRY