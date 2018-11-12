RSS chief holds Sangh strategy meet in Varanasi as PM inaugurates slew of developmental projects

Varanasi, Nov 12 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat Monday addressed a strategy meet of over 250 regional heads of the Sangh from various states and discussed various issues in the run up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.Bhagwat addressed the meet on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a slew of projects worth over Rs 2,413 crore in his parliamentary constituency, giving it a big development push months ahead of the general elections.The two leaders, however, had no meeting with each other here as Bhagwat attended his six-day 'pracharak warg shivir' at Koirajpur while the prime minister addressed a public rally at Wajidpur village here and inaugurated various projects. The projects inaugurated by Modi included a multi-modal terminal on the Ganga river and two important roads, having a total length of 34 kilometres built at a cost of Rs 1,571.95 crore. Bhagwat is to stay here for the next five days to attend the 'pracharak warg shivir' during which he is likely to dwell upon a host of issues, including the need to increase the number of 'shakhas' in rural areas across the country and the likely steps to encourage the "home-coming" of converted Hindus.During the six-day meet, the RSS chief is also likely to discuss the issue of building Ram temple in Ayodhya and chalk out a strategy to garner peoples' support for its construction. PTI CORR RAXRAX