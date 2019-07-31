RSS chief to visit Ramrekha Dham on Wednesday

Simdega (Jharkhand), Jul 30 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will visit Ramrekha Dham in Simdega district on Wednesday.After offering prayers at the shrine, Bhagwat will also discuss developmental plans of the holy place with the Ramrekha Dham shrine's Mahant Umakant ji Maharaj, besides the members of the Dham Vikas Samiti and Hindu Dharma Rakhsha Samiti, temple sources said here on Tuesday.Bhagwat was invited by shrine's mahant to visit the renowned holy place in the state a few months ago.The state government has taken the responsibility to develop the 'dham' after according it the status of a state-level pilgrimage centre.Legend has it that Lord Ram, his wife Sita and brother Laxman had spent some days at Ramrekha Dham during their 14-year exile in the forest.Their idols are placed in a huge cave at the 'dham'.Thousands of pilgrims congregate in the month of Kartik (November) at the 'dham'. PTI CORR PVR RAXRAXRAXRAX