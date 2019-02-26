RSS congratulates govt, IAF for translating people's feeling into action

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The RSS Tuesday congratulated the government and the Indian Air Force for air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, saying they have translated into action the angry feelings of Indians following the Pulwama attack.Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh general secretary Suresh Joshi said in a statement that these air strikes caused no harm to the Pakistani army and civilians which, he added, is tune with the "Bharatiya" (Indian) culture."The entire nation was agitated and angry in the wake of terror attack by Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pulwama. Today the Indian Air Force demolished JeM's Pakistan-based base camps' by precision air strikes. We congratulate the government of India and the Indian Air Force for exactly translating the the feelings and anger of millions of Indians," he said in the statement.In a pinpointed and swift air strike that lasted less than two minutes, India pounded Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Pakistan early Tuesday, killing up to 350 terrorists and trainers who were moved there for their protection after the Pulwama attack, officials said. PTI KR KR SOMSOM