RSS doing its 'job' by raising temple issue: Kharge

Nagpur (Maha), Dec 1 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said Saturday that it is the "job" of the RSS to help the BJP by raising the pitch on Ram temple issue as elections draw closer.Asked about the RSS taking out 'Sankalp Yatra' to press for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Kharge said, "It is their job, elections are three months away"."It is but natural for them to raise such issues for polarisation of votes. RSS has always been with the BJP."It used to call itself a cultural and neutral organisation, but it is not a neutral organisation anymore. They are doing their job to help the BJP," said Kharge, the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha.Earlier speaking at a programme organised by United Christian Congress, Kharge referred to a purported statement by BJP lawmaker Gopal Shetty that Christians did not contribute to the freedom struggle."I want to ask how many RSS or BJP people committed sacrifice for freedom. It is now important that all sections of society protect the Constitution to safeguard the fundamental rights," he said."Hindu religion is for all and does not believe in attacking others. But a new Hindu philosophy is being pursued which is creating tension and division in society," he said.The Christian community has contributed a lot to nation-building through its work in education and health services, he said. PTI CLS KRK ABHABH