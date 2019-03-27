RSS lauds scientists, Centre for success of 'Mission Shakti'

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Stating that India has become a "space super power", the RSS Wednesday complimented the scientists and the Central government for the successful demonstration of anti-satellite missile capability."On the significant occasion of India's becoming a space super power after the successful Mission Shakti : testing of Anti-Satellite weapon A-SAT, we salute and compliment our scientists as well as the central leadership on behalf of the people of India," the RSS tweeted from its official handle.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite, describing it as a rare achievement that puts the country in an exclusive club of space super powers. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) handle quoted its Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, Arun Kumar, as saying: "This glorious achievement will be a source of inspiration for generations to come." Declaring India has established itself as a global space power after the success of the operation 'Mission Shakti', Modi had said during his address that the missile hit a live satellite flying in a Low Earth Orbit after it traversed a distance of almost 300 km from earth within three minutes of its launch. Underlining that "tomorrow's wars" will not be the same and that the nation has to prepare for future geopolitical situations, he said this technology will serve as a "deterrent". PTI DSP JTR RHL