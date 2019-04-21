RSS leader, Mahmood Madani call on J-K governor

(Eds: Adds meeting of RSS leader) Jammu, Apr 21 (PTI) Senior RSS leader Suresh Soni and former Rajya Sabha MP Mahmood A Madani Sunday separately met Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik here, an official spokesman said. Soni, the 'Sah-Sar Karyawah' of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), was accompanied by Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh Arun Kumar, Prant Sangh Chalak Brig(Retd) Suchet Singh and Prant Pracharak Rupesh Kumar during the meeting, the spokesman said. He said Soni apprised the governor about varied issues of public importance Earlier in the day, former Rajya Sabha MP Mahmood A Madani met the governor and shared his views on the prevailing situation in the state, the spokesman said. Madani, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, met Malik at the Raj Bhavan and discussed varied issues of public importance with him, he said. He said the governor urged Madani to continue his sustained endeavours for promoting public welfare. Meanwhile, the RSS leaders paid rich tributes to its slain leader Chanderkant Sharma who was shot dead along with his security guard by terrorists inside a hospital in Kishtwar district on April 9. Soni, along with other senior RSS leaders, attended the function which was organised here to pay homage to the slain leader. PTI TAS AQS