RSS leader, PSO killed in militant attack in Kishtwar; curfew imposed

(Eds: Adds reactions and background) Jammu, Apr 9 (PTI) An RSS leader and his security guard were killed on Tuesday when a militant opened fire at a health centre in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar town, prompting authorities to impose curfew and call the Army to maintain law and order in the communally sensitive region, officials said.The incident took place at 12.30 pm when a militant barged into the district hospital in the main town and started firing at the RSS leader, Chanderkant Sharma (52), who worked as a pharmacist there, they said."The militant was watching his movement and opened fire, resulting in the death of the PSO and injury to the leader," Kishtwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shakti Pathak told PTI.Sharma was moved to Jammu by air for treatment but died in hospital, officials said. He was 'Prant Sehsevak Pramukh' of the RSS.The Army was called to maintain law and order in Jammu region's Kishtwar and Bhaderwah districts.The state administration imposed curfew in both the districts and also snapped Internet connection in the area, officials said.According to District Development Commissioner, Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana, curfew has been imposed in the town as a precautionary measure and the Army was called in to help the district administration to maintain law and order.The incident sparked spontaneous protests at various places in the town, including outside the hospital, as the leader was a resident of the town."Prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC were immediately promulgated to maintain law and order followed by curfew in the town," Rana said, adding prohibitory orders were also imposed in Chatru and Paddar areas of the district as a precautionary measure but no curfew was imposed there.The district administration is monitoring the situation which is tense but well under control, he said.After the attack, the militant took away Rajender's weapon and fled from the spot, Inspector General (Jammu region) Manish Sinha said, recapping events of the afternoon.Earlier, police had said unidentified gunmen snatched the PSO's rifle and shot at the RSS leader.An angry group of youth affiliated with a right wing group staged protests at Rehari Chowk in the heart of Jammu city, demanding identification of the culprits and severe punishment to them, the officials said.The killing evoked sharp criticism from every corner of the state, with Governor Satya Pal Malik calling for review of the security arrangements of the politicians.Recently, the state government had withdrawn security of over 900 politicians in the state.In a condolence message, the Governor prayed for peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families.Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti condemned the killings."Unequivocally condemn the brutal murder of Chandrakant and his personal security officer in #Kishtwar today. There can be no place for targeting political operatives like this. I hope the residents of the area will cooperate with the administration & maintain calm," Abdullah said in a tweet.Mufti called for a probe into the incident."Condemn this act of terror. Seems like part of a bigger plan to incite communal tension. Urge @jandkgovernor to initiate a probe & appeal to people of Kishtwar to maintain peace & harmony," she tweeted.The BJP too condemned the incident and said it was part of a well planned strategy to restart terror activities in the region.BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta said the "selective" killing of Hindu leaders in the region can lead to migration. He demanded a review of the security situation.On March 27, the police had circulated pictures of seven wanted terrorists affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT) outfits in Kishtwar and announced a cash reward and a job for anyone providing information leading to their arrest or killing."For any information leading to get hold live or dead - cash reward in Lakhs & job," read a poster put up by district police Kishtwar at various places. It was followed by pictures of wanted terrorists - Mohammad Amin alias "Jahangir", Riaz Ahmed alias "Hazari", Mudassir Hussain, Jamal Din alias "Abu Bakar", Talib Hussain and Junaid Akram and Usama Bin Javed alias "Osama". The SSP had said the terrorists are active and six of them belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen and one to Lashker-e-Taiba outfit.The hilly Kishtwar district, which was declared terrorism-free over a decade ago, was rattled by the killing of BJP state secretary Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet Parihar on November 1 last year. The Parihar brothers were returning home after closing their stationery shop in Kishtwar town when the gunmen fired at them in Tappal Gali area, a case which was taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) after initial investigation by the local police. On March 8, unidentified gunmen snatched the service rifle of the personal security officer of the district development commissioner, Kishtwar, from his rented accommodation in the town. PTI TAS/AB MIJ SKL DPB