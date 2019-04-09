RSS leader, PSO killed in militant attack in Kishtwar; curfew imposed

(Eds: Updates with death of RSS leader) Jammu, Apr 9 (PTI) An RSS leader and his security guard were killed on Tuesday when a militant opened fire at a health centre in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar town, prompting authorities to impose curfew and call the army to maintain law and order in the communally sensitive region, officials said.The incident took place at 12.30 pm when a militant barged into the health centre and started firing at the RSS leader, Chanderkant Sharma, they said. Sharma and his personal security officer Rajinder had gone to a health centre in Kishtwar. "The militant was watching his movement and opened fire, resulting in the death of the PSO and injury to the leader," Kishtwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shakti Pathak told PTI. Sharma was moved to Jammu by air for treatment but died in hospital, officials said. The Army was called to maintain law and order in Jammu region's Kishtwar and Bhaderwah districts. The state administration imposed curfew in Kishtwar and neighbouring Bhaderwah and also snapped Internet connection in the area, officials said. Inspector General (Jammu region) Manish Sinha said curfew was imposed as a precautionary measure.After the attack, the militant took away Rajender's weapon and fled from the spot, he said, recapping events of the afternoon. Earlier, police had said unidentified gunmen snatched the PSO's rifle and shot at the RSS leader.Following the attack, protests broke out in Kishtwar town against the government and police.On November 1, BJP state secretary Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet were returning from their shop in Kishtwar when they were gunned down in firing by terrorists. PTI TAS/AB SKL SKL MINMIN