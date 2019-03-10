RSS resolution talks of protecting Hindu society, Sabarimala

(Eds: Updating with details from the resolution) Gwalior, Mar 10 (PTI) The RSS passed a resolution on Sunday stressing on the need to protect the beliefs and traditions of the Hindu society.The resolution was passed on the final day of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's three-day Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) meet here.The resolution described the Supreme Court ruling on Kerala's Sabarimala temple as "unfortunate" and one given without considering the "nature and premise of traditions".The RSS said it was the considered opinion of the ABPS that there was a "systematic design to insult and hurt Hindu beliefs and traditions" on the basis of a non-Bharatiya perspective by entities with vested interests."The case of the Sabarimala temple is a recent example of this design," it said in the resolution."A resolution to protect Hindu traditions and beliefs was passed at the RSS Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha," RSS general secretary Bhaiyaji Joshi told reporters here.The Supreme Court, in an order on September 28 last year, had allowed women in the 10-50 age group to enter the Sabrimala shrine dedicated to Lord Ayyappa, considered by the devotees as "eternally celibate".On the apex court order on the Sabarimala temple, the RSS resolution read, "Sabarimala is a case of a unique relationship between the deity and the devotees. It is unfortunate that the Supreme Court, while arriving at the decision, did not take into consideration the nature and premise of the tradition that has been accepted by the society and continuously followed for many years.""The version of religious heads was not taken into account, the sentiments of women devotees were also not heeded," it further stated.The resolution added that the "Pratinidhi Sabha hopes that the Honourable court will comprehensively consider all these concerns in the review and other petitions".It also hit out at the stand of the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front government in Kerala on the temple row and claimed that the latter's actions were creating "emotional disturbance" among the devotees."The actions of the CPI(M)-led government in Kerala have created a severe emotional disturbance among the Ayyappa devotees. The attempts of the state government to sneak in atheist, ultra-left women activists through the backdoor (of the temple) have hurt the sensitivities of the devotees," the resolution said.It emphasised that "Hindutva is not a monolithic or exclusivist thought but a view of life" manifested in diverse and varied ways of cultural expressions, characterised by the uniqueness in the modes of worship, local traditions and festivities.It was anomalous to impose monotonous homogenisation over the beauty of diversity in our traditions, the RSS further said.The ABPS is the Hindutva organisation's highest decision-making body and its three-day meet, involving over 1,400 members, had started here on Friday. PTI CORR LAL VT GK BNM RC