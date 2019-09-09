RSS to start public campaign on water conservation, reducing plastic use & tree plantation

By Jatin Takkar Pushkar (Raj), Sep 9 (PTI) The RSS on Monday announced that it will start a public campaign across the country for water conservation, tree plantation and reducing use of plastic.The announcement comes weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech had appealed to people to shun single-use plastic.The Sangh will also organise a one-day workshop for its workers on these three themes in Agra and Pune, Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said.Addressing a press conference on the final day of the three-day coordination meeting of the Sangh and its affiliates, he said the decision to start the mass movement on environmental awareness and water conservation was taken in the last year's coordination meeting, which was held in Mantralayam in Andhra Pradesh."Planting trees, water conservation and reducing use of plastic were also discussed and how these can be made a mass campaign across the country," he said.Hosabale said Sangh workers will reach out to villages and people across the country and motivate them to plant more trees, conserve water and reduce plastic use.According to sources, Nadda also briefed the meeting on abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir.Describing the Centre's move as a "grand step" for development of the Valley, Hosabale said, "Abrogation of Article 370 has opened door for development of Jammu and Kashmir, and it was required."Replying to a question on house arrest of mainstream political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, he said ,"It is in national interest. Unlike Emergency, where many leaders were detained for selfish interests."Besides Jammu and Kashmir, he said situation in other border areas and challenges were also discussed.Informing about deliberations on education and culture in the meeting, Hosabale said a review of the National Education Policy was also done.Emphasis should be on imparting quality education and character building of students and mother tongue, he said. More than 200 delegates of 35 RSS affiliates are attending the coordination meeting, first such after the Lok Sabha elections. BJP working president JP Nadda, general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh were among those present in the meet. PTI JTR KJKJ