RSS, VHP hold rally in Hamirpur to demand construction of Ram temple

Hamirpur (HP), Dec 10 (PTI) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the Vishva Hindu Parishad organised a rally here Monday demanding a legislation in Parliament for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.Saints from across the state also participated in the rally and demanded the government fulfil its promise of constructing the temple before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.Mahant Rajinder Giri of Baba Balak Nath Temple asked Hindus to unite and construct the temple in Ayodhya. "Those opposing the temple are anti-Hindu and have no faith in Hinduism," he added.State RSS chief Kismat Kumar said the central government should take a lead to bring a legislation in Parliament for the construction of the temple in Ayodhya. PTI DJI DPB