R'stahn local bodies bypoll: Cong bags 8 seats, BJP five

Jaipur, Jun 12 (PTI) The Congress bagged eight seats while the BJP emerged victorious on five in the Rajasthan local bodies bypoll, results of which were declared Wednesday. Three wards were won by independent candidates. Polling to 16 wards of Alwar, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Churu, Dholpur, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Karauli and Srigangnagar was held on June 10. The Congress won in Khairthal, Behror, Jahajpur, Indergarh, Sujangarh, Nohar, Shahpura and bagged one of the seats in Hindaun. The BJP emerged victorious in Weir, Chhapar, Bari and Todabhim besides bagging a seat in Hindaun, as per the results declared by the Rajasthan State Election Commission. Two independent candidates won from Rawatsar in Hanumangarh district while the third won from Gajsinghpur of Sriganganagar district. PTI AG RDKRDK