R'sthan govt notifies ordinance for MSMEs easing norms for starting business

Jaipur, Mar 4 (PTI) The Rajasthan government Monday notified Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Facilitation of Establishment and Operation Ordinance, 2019, allowing entrepreneurs to start business by filling self declaration form. The ordinance proposes exemption from approval and inspection from various departments for three years, besides various legal and administrative difficulties. The entrepreneurs will be able to present declaration of intent electronically or physically to the nodal agency, which will issue acknowledgement certificate, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was quoted as saying in a statement. The enterprises will be exempted from approvals and inspections for three years, but they will have to work as per the laws, he said. After the completion of three years period, the enterprises would have to secure all the necessary approvals from the concerned department within six months. The ordinance will save time and allow entrepreneurs to focus on industrial expansion and production, Gehlot said. It will also create a conducive environment for industrial investment in the state. The Bureau of Investment Promotion and District Industrial Centres will be the nodal agency for implementation of the ordinance at the state and district level, respectively. PTI AG RVKRVK