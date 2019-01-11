R'sthan govt sanctions Rs 18 lakh grant to woman agriculturist

Jaipur, Jan 11 (PTI) The Rajasthan government Friday sanctioned a grant of Rs 18.39 lakh to a woman agriculturist of the Baran district for setting up gooseberry processing unit. Pramila Bai is the first agriculturalist in the state to get the grant under 'Rajasthan Agri-processing and Marketing Promotion scheme' after the Congress government announced creating a network of food processing units in the state. Taking swift action on the state government announcement, theRajasthan State Agriculture and Marketing Boardhas sanctioned grants to woman agriculturist for setting up gooseberry processing unit, additional chief secretary (agriculture) P K Goyal said.Administrator of Rajasthan State Agriculture and Marketing Board, Veena Pradhan, said that Pramila Bai had proposed to set up a processing unit for gooseberry murabba, candy, juice and pickle at the cost of Rs 36.78 lakh at her field.She said that after screening done by district level screening committee and its recommendations, board sanctioned 50 per cent interest free grant of Rs 18.39 lakh. The grant amount will be disbursed in installments according to the work progress. The grant is given for setting up agriculture processing units on bank loans and self-finance projects, she added. PTI AG MKJ