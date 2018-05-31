Rsthan min says Congress didnt make efforts to solve water issues

Jaipur, May 31 (PTI) Rajasthan Industries Minister Rajpal Singh Shekhawat today said the Congress did not make efforts during its rule to address drinking water problem in the state.

?Water was not an election issue but it is an issue of Rajasthan where only one per cent water is available of the water available in the country,? Shekhawat said at a press conference today, adding the Congress did not make efforts to address drinking water problems.

He said Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje launched Jal Swavlamban Yojna to solve water issues and the scheme was being appreciated across the country.

He said the state government has earmarked Rs 7,000 crore to link Brahmani river with Banas river and to raise the height of Bisalpur dam. Also, the government is working for Eastern Rajasthan Canal project to address the drinking water requirement in the state, he added. PTI AG MKJ MKJ