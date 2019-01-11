R'than Assembly session to commence from Jan 15

Jaipur, Jan 11 (PTI) The first session of 15th Rajasthan Assembly will commence from January 15, an official notification said on Friday. State holidays on January 12, 13 and 14 were cancelled for assembly secretariat works, Rajasthan Assembly Secretary Dinesh Kumar Jain said in a statement.He said directions have been issued to the concerned departments to make arrangements.Yesterday, outgoing Assembly Speaker Kailash Meghwal had objected to summoning of the assembly session from January 15 and accused the state government of ignoring parliamentary rules. He alleged that the government did not hold a formal discussion with him and did not adhere to a rule which requires issuing notice 21 days prior to summoning the assembly session. PTI AG DIVDIV