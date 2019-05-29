R'than Cong executive committee meet begins

Jaipur, May 28 (PTI) The Rajasthan Congress' executive committee meeting began at the party office here on Wednesday. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president Sachin Pilot, Congress general secretary in charge of Rajasthan Avinash Pande and other leaders are present in the meeting. The agenda of the meeting is to endorse a resolution passed by the Congress working committee, which refused to accept the resignation of the party president Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader said. It is the first meeting of the ruling party here after it failed to win even a single out of total 25 seats in the Lok Sabha election. PTI SDAHMB