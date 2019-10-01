R'than govt implements portability under food security scheme from Tuesday

Jaipur, Oct 1 (PTI) Portability under the National Food Security Scheme has been implemented from Tuesday for the beneficiaries of Rajasthan and Haryana.Under this provision, the beneficiaries of the scheme in Rajasthan and Haryana can take wheat from any ration shop of these two states.This initiative has been taken under the one country-one ration card project of Union Ministry of Food and Public Distribution, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ramesh Chand Meena said.According to the instructions of the Union ministry, National Portability is to be implemented under which any beneficiary of any National Food Security Scheme of the country can get wheat from the ration shop of any state. Before the implementation of National Portability, two states of the country have been added under Inter State Portability, in which Rajasthan has been linked with the state of Haryana, Meena added.With the implementation of inter-state portability in the state, the beneficiaries of the National Food Security Scheme of Haryana and Rajasthan states can get wheat from any ration shop in each other state.The beneficiaries of the National Food Security Scheme of Rajasthan who go to Haryana for wages or for other reasons can get their wheat from any ration shop there. Due to the implementation of inter-state portability, there will be no need to have a separate ration card for the beneficiaries to get ration from each other state, the minister said. PTI AG BAL