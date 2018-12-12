R'than polls: Cong in talks with rebels who won as independents for support

Jaipur, Dec 11 (PTI) Talks are on between former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and a few Congress rebels who won as independents in Rajasthan assembly polls to support the party in government formation, a party leader said Tuesday.Independent MLAs Mahadev Khandela, Babu Lal Nagar -- both former ministers, Kanti Prasad and others are in touch with Gehlot, he said.The Congress has won 99 seats in Rajasthan, falling just one seat short of the majority mark of 100, according to latest trends.Rajasthan has 200 assembly seats, but voting was held in only 199 as polling was countermanded in one seat due to death of a candidate.The BJP, which had wrested the state from the Congress five years ago, has won 73 seats, the BSP bagged 6, the CPM got 6 and another 6 went to candidates of three other parties, trends showed.Twelve independents have also won and one is leading. PTI SDA DIVDIV