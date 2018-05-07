Ruchi Soya shares soar 7% as acquisition race heats up

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Shares of edible oil firm Ruchi Soya Industries surged 7 per cent today as the race to acquire the debt-laden firm heats up.

The stock climbed 7.09 per cent to end at Rs 14.35 on BSE. Intra-day, it soared 19.77 per cent to Rs 16.05.

At NSE, shares of the company advanced by 4.47 per cent to close at Rs 14.

In terms of equity volume, 33.89 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 3 crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

According to media reports, Patanjali is said to have made the highest offer for edible oil and soya foods maker Ruchi Soya Industries.

Indore-based Ruchi Soya, which is facing insolvency proceedings, has a debt of about Rs 10,000 crore. The company has many manufacturing plants and its leading brands, include Nutrela, Mahakosh, Sunrich, Ruchi Star and Ruchi Gold. PTI SUM BAL BAL