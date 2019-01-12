Ruckus at oath-taking ceremony of village heads of Jammu division

Jammu, Jan 11 (PTI) Some elected village heads Friday created a ruckus during their oath-taking ceremony in Jammu city, demanding they be allowed to take the oath in Dogri language.Sarpanch Shiv Dev Singh of Barnoti block of Kathua district led the group to demand that they be allowed to take oath in Dogri, instead of Urdu, and raised slogans in support of the language. Their demand was later accepted.Shortly after another group of village heads started demanding that they be allowed to take in oath in Kashmiri, leading to tension during the function attended by Governor Satya Pal Malik.Policemen and other officials present there pacified the situation.Governor Malik later congratulated the village heads and government functionaries for the successful conduct of the panchayat election under "very trying circumstances". PTI AB ABHABH