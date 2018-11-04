Ruckus at Signature Bridge inauguration

(Eds: Adding details) New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) BJP president Manoj Tiwari and his supporters allegedly entered into a scuffle with AAP members and police at inaugural event of the newly-built Signature Bridge, which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed as "unprecedented".Tiwari and his supporters reached up to the venue in protest that he was not invited to event despite being Member of Parliament from the area. Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia were not present when the protest took place.Reacting to the incident, Kejriwal tweeted, "Unprecedented. Chaos by BJP at Signature Bridge inauguration site. Its a Del govt prog. Police mute spectator. Can LG, being head of Del police, ensure peace and order at Signature bridge inauguration site?" BJP, however, said that AAP leader Amantullah Khan used abusive language and pushed Tiwari.Tiwari had expressed displeasure over not being invited to the inaugural function and took a dig at Kejriwal government saying he will be present at the bridge to welcome the chief minister, who is scheduled to inaugurate the bridge on Sunday.The bridge will be thrown open for public on Monday. PTI VIT UK TDS UKRCJ