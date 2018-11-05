Ruckus at the opening of Signature Bridge: Delhi BJP chief, others file police complaints

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) A day after a ruckus at the inaugural function of the Signature Bridge here, several police complaints were filed Monday by the Delhi BJP, including one by its president Manoj Tiwari, alleging that he was threatened and pushed by an AAP MLA at the event.Tiwari filed his complaint through e-mail to the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of northeast Delhi, Delhi BJP's media relations cell head Neelkant Bakshi said."In his complaint, the Delhi BJP president has alleged that he was threatened by Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan at the inaugural function Sunday," Bakshi told PTI.Besides, four other complaints were filed by the office-bearers and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Delhi unit, alleging violence by AAP workers, he said.Khan has denied the charge that he threatened Tiwari, saying it is "laughable".Tiwari has alleged that Khan threatened to shoot him and pushed him from the stage, where the inaugural function was going on."Anyone can allege this. He (Tiwari) should present evidence if he has any in support of his allegation," Khan said.The acrimony over the ruckus involving the AAP and the BJP at the event continues with the former demanding Tiwari's arrest for "rioting" and posing "a threat to the security" of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers.Senior AAP leader Dilip Pandey said Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh should order Tiwari's arrest.A senior Delhi Police officer said one complaint from the AAP and five from the BJP were received in connection with Sunday's incident, adding that no case was lodged on the basis of the complaints so far. PTI AMP VIT RC