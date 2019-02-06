Ruckus disrupts proceedings in EDMC House

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) The proceedings of the BJP-led East Delhi Municipal Corporation was Tuesday disrupted after a few councillors from the ruling and opposition parties engaged in "heated exchange of words" leading to an uproar in the House, sources said. The argument broke out over some issue that had cropped up during a discussion on Monday on the EDMC Budget presented recently. Some of the councillors from both BJP and AAP engaged in heated exchange of words, leading to ruckus in the House, a source said. Due to disruption in proceedings, the House was adjourned. The EDMC's revised budget estimate for the current financial year stands at Rs 4,391.35 crore, while the budget estimate for the next fiscal year is Rs 4,616.26 crore, according to officials. "In 2018-19, Rs 80 crore was earmarked for construction and upgrading roads and drains, which is to be increased to Rs 100 crore in the revised estimates. And Rs 80 crore has been proposed for year 2019-20," the EDMC had earlier said. PTI KND CK