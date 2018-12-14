Ruckus in Pb Assembly over 'short duration' of Winter session

Chandigarh, Dec 14 (PTI) The Punjab Assembly Friday witnessed pandemonium as opposition AAP and SAD protested the "short duration" of the House and demanded that it be extended.Some legislators of the main opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wore black arm bands after their demand of extending the session was turned down.They stormed into the Well of the House to protest the session duration being "curtailed" from three to two days and raised slogans against the Congress government.AAP legislator Aman Arora flashed the rule book, claiming that the House should have 40 sittings in a year.He said instead of extending the session, its duration had been curtailed, and flung the rule book as AAP legislators started moving towards the Well of the House. The AAP leader even flashed a lock, saying the Assembly be locked in case the session was not held as per the laid down procedure.Later, some of the party legislators barring the members of the rebel group, which is headed by Sukhpal Singh Khaira, staged a brief walkout.The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) members also strongly objected to the duration of the House.SAD chiefSukhbir Singh Badal said the three-day period of the assembly was in itself a brief session, which had been further curtailed to two days."This two-day session will enter the Guinness Book of World records as the shortest session ever in history," he mocked. "It is murder of democracy. Will crores of rupees be blown up for convening the session and then winding it up in a day on the plea that there is not enough business...this proves that this is the most incompetent government ever formed in Punjab which does not have any work to take up in the House," the Akali leader said. BJP MLA Som Prakash also protested the short duration of the session.PTI SUN SRY