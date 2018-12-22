scorecardresearch
Rudy appointed BJP's national spokesperson

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Former Union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy was on Saturday appointed as a BJP national spokesperson by party president Amit Shah.A party statement said Rudy's appointment will take place with immediate effect.Rudy, a Lok Sabha MP from Bihar who had defeated RJD president Lalu Prasad's wife Rabri Devi in 2014 general elections, was given independent charge of skill development ministry by Prime Minister Narendra Modi but was later dropped in a cabinet reshuffle.

