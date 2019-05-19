Rufus Sewell, Imogen Poots, Mark Gatiss join 'The Father'

Los Angeles, May 19 (PTI) Rufus Sewell, Imogen Poots and Mark Gatiss are the newest additions to Florian Zeller's "The Father".The film is an adaptation of Zeller's stage play of the same name. He will direct the project from a screenplay he co-wrote with Christopher Hampton, reported Variety.Olivia Williams has also joined the film.Olivia Colman and Anthony Hopkins are already a part of the cast.Hopkins will portray the eponymous character, a mischievous and highly independent man who, as he ages, refuses all assistance from his daughter Anne (Colman).Yet such help has becomes essential, following Anne's decision to move to Paris with her partner. As Anne's father tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality as if the world, for a moment, has ceased to be logical.The film will be produced by David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi, and Philippe Carcassonne along with Christophe Spadone and Simon Friend.Zeller's 2012 play was first launched in Paris, winning a Moliere Award for best play, before hitting Broadway and London's West End, where it won both Tony and Olivier awards for best actor. PTI RDSRDS