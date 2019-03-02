Ruhaan Rajput’s Debut Movie “Prarabdh” Released by Ultra Movies

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India(NewsVoir)Ruhaan Rajput, a promising and talented model and actor is all set to make a debut with his movie Prarabdh. Directed by Pravat Rout, it is to be released in a web series format and will go on air from 28th February, 2019 and will be telecasted in six episodes. Produced by Ultra movies, the film also stars Twinkle Patel, Hridey jeet Jarnail, Sameer Chandra and Seema Voraamong others.The story line revolves around a family where all members are scattered for their own reasons in life. It is narrative by the younger sister who explains this situation. Ruhaan Rajput plays one of the brothers of the three siblings, who is a drug addict and is completely dependent on others for his needs. Picturising the inner journey of life, the theme of the movie is based on the Karma theory of the Bhagavad Gita, which leads to the solution. The description is about their struggles and the journey of transformation through which they understand the value of life and the deeds that lead to fate. The story finally ends with the family settled and understanding the value of the Gita saar in life.Speaking about the same, Ruhaan said, This film was a completely mesmerizing experience for me. As this is my first film, I hope that I have been able to depict my role successfully and live up to the expectation of the audience. Shooting for a film and a music album are completely different as it takes one to completely get involved in the script to play a character effectively in a film. I hope I have done justice to the role and wish to win the hearts of the viewers.Ruhaan Rajput has also worked on music albums like Mohabataiyan, Khidaki ka parda, Saiyan re, DilMera and Tujhse Judi Saanse Meri. Also, he has been on board for another Hindi movie called GintiShuru. His recent release Unfaithful earned 6 million views on you tube and is lined up with two more projects one of which is Ankur Pathaks Yea Soniyo with Zee Music and second is film Pamaa which is in post production mode.You Tube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xknn_ZzwG8c&feature=youtu.be Apart for acting, Ruhaan is a successful Entrepreneur and an ace innovator. He is the director of Einfolge, a company which deals with patents, trademarks and IPR services globally. He also owns a Skin and Hair Clinic chain by the name of Gloss Skin and Hair Clinic. He has 3 patents in technologies to his innovation credit.Image: Einfolge - PrarabdhVideo: Teaser of Prarabdh PWRPWR