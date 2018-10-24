RUJ Group sets up dairy processing unit in Jaipur Jaipur, Oct 24 (PTI) RUJ group, '

Jaipur, Oct 24 (PTI) RUJ Group, run by Switzerland-based scientist and entrepreneur Rajendra Kumar Joshi and his wife Ursula Joshi, announced the launch of a dairy processing unit in Mahindra World City here Wednesday. The unit by Rajendra & Ursula Joshi Food Industries Pvt Limited (Rufil) is producing milk, curd and buttermilk. It later plans to diversify into yogurts, ice cream and other dairy products, Rajendra Kumar Joshi told reporters here. He said the company has developed a system for milk collection and quality checks where milk sample is first checked at Rufil's own bulk milk coolers and then double-checked at the factory to ensure milk is free from contamination and adulteration.The milk processing will be hygienic through zero-hand-touch fully automated Swiss technology."Rufil brings in experts on feed nutrition for cattle, runs sessions on better farm management practices, makes farmers aware about the importance of clean and hygienic milk production for the benefit of end consumers, he said. The unit currently has a production capacity of about 50,000 litres per day (LPD) with a scope to increase it to 1,00,000 LPD. Rufil, which has invested around Rs 40 crores, will generate about 150 direct jobs, 100 contractual jobs and create a network of about 1,200 farmers and 1,500 retailers in the next three years, Joshi added. PTI SDA ABMABM