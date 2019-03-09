Ruling LDF in Kerala to field 6 sitting MPs, MLAs in LS polls

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 9 (PTI) The ruling LeftDemocratic Front (LDF) in Kerala will field six sitting MPs and an equal number of MLAs in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.While the CPI(M)--the largest partner in the Left Front-- will field 16 candidates, including six Members of Parliament (MPs) and four Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), the CPI, the second major ally, will contest four seats and two will be sitting MLAs.Two women and two CPI(M)-backed independents are also among the candidates announced by the ruling coalition.With sharing of all the seats by the CPI(M) and CPI, other coalition partners of the 10-member-strong LDF have been left with no seat. Announcing his party's candidates list, CPI(M) statesecretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Saturday said the coming LokSabha polls were crucial and inevitable to enhance the strength of the Left front in Parliament.The sitting MLAs were chosen considering the winnability, he told reporters at the party headquarters, AKGCentre here."It is not for the first time that sitting MLAs are contesting. In 2009, four MLAs of the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) had contested. It had happened onseveral other occasions also," he said.The six sitting MPs of CPI(M) who will contest in the Lok Sabha polls are Innocent (Chalakkudy constituency), Joice George (Idukki), M B Rajesh (Palakkad), P K Biju (Alathur), A Sampath (Attingal) and P K Sreemathi (Kannur).A M Arif (Alappuzha), Veena George (Pathanamthitta), A Pradeep Kumar (Kozhikode) and P V Anwar (Ponnani) are among the sitting MLAs who figure in the CPI(M) candidate list.Of these, George and Anwar are CPI(M)-backedindependents.The Communist Party of India (CPI), which had already announced the candidates, plans to field sitting MLAs C Divakaran and Chittayam Gopakumar in Thiruvananthapuram and Mavelikkara constituencies,respectively.The CPI would field P P Suneer at Wayanad and RajajiMathew Thomas in the Thrissur constituency.During the 2014 Lok Sabaha polls, the Congress-led UDFhad won 12 seats and CPI(M)-led LDF eight, while the BJP had failed to open its account in the state dominated by thebipolar polity.The Sabarimala women entry row and the alleged slowpace of flood rehabilitation initiatives will be among the key issues the ruling LDF would face during the elections.However, the Left front is banking on the three-year old Pinarayi Vijayan government's achievements on the development front, health and education sector and the standit had taken in terms of protecting progressive values.The opposition UDF and BJP are yet to officially announce their candidates list. PTI LGK RRT SS SRY