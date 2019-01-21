Rumours about child abductors in parts of West Bengal, govt issues advisory

Howrah (WB), Jan 21 (PTI) Rumours about child abductors were being circulated on various social media platforms in some parts of West Bengal, prompting the state government to issue an advisory on Monday asking people not to believe them. Stating that these rumours were meant to "create unrest and violence", the state government notification told the citizens to contact the police, instead of taking the law into their own hands in such cases. "Miscreants are circulating false rumours about child kidnappers. They are trying to create unrest and violence. Please do not pay heed to these mischievous rumours," it said. "When in doubt contact the police. Don't take the law into your hands and do not support violence," it added. PTI SCH SMNSMN