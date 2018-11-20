Rumours of couple's plan to visit Sabarimala shrine sparks protest

Erumeli (Ker), Nov 20 (PTI) Devotees opposing the entry of women of menstrual age into the Sabarimala temple Tuesday raised a banner of protest following rumours that a young couple reached here for visiting the hill shrine.However, the issue was resolved when the couple from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh informed the protesters that they were not going to Sabarimala, officials said.Devotees, comprising women in large numbers, had assembled at Erumeli, about 50 km from the hill shrine, following information that the couple were travelling in aSabarimala-bound Kerala state transport corporation bus.The devotees started their protest when the bus reached the station here.Police threw a security ring around the duo.Protesters followed them when they went to the Erumeli temple to offer prayers.Erumeli is an important pilgrim centre associated with the Lord Ayyappa hill shrine.The couple left for Chengannur in Alappuzha district after informing protesters that they came to Kerala to offer prayers in various temples.They said they had no plans to visit the Sabarimala temple. PTI COR TGB BN ZMN