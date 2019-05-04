Rupani addresses poll meeting in Delhi, seeks support for Gambhir

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Friday sought support for BJP's East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir and asserted that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can secure the borders and strengthen the country by working with honesty. Addressing an election meeting at Gujarat Vihar cooperative housing society here, a Gujarati-dominated area, Rupani said the way Modi has challenged Pakistan, in the similar manner Gambhir has challenged the neighbouring country in cricket. He was seeking support for cricketer-turned-politician Gambhir, who is contesting against AAP's Atishi Marlena and Congress's three-time MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely. "Only Narendra Modi can make the borders of the country secure and strengthen the country from inside by working with honesty," he said. "Modi is trying to safeguard the system from middlemen and is 'doing chowkidari' of treasures of the country and trying to end poverty in the country. If the Modi government comes to power one more time, all the thieves, who are roaming freely, will go to jail," he said. Rupani added that poor people, no matter which religion they belong to, have the first right on the resources of the country. He said the Congress is seeking evidence of killings of terrorists but what steps had they taken against terrorism when they were in power. It was only under Modi's rule that Pakistan had to face financial constraints and Indian soldiers also killed terrorists by entering there, he added. Speaking at the programme, Gambhir said, "I want to fulfil the prime minister's vision to make this country a superpower and the entire nation knows that nobody, except Modi, can provide a strong leadership. He has proved that through some of his decisions." Gambhir said the opposition has levelled more allegations against him in the past 37 hours than he has faced in 37 years of his life. He said national security is a major issue today which only Modi can deal with. PTI PLB SKV CK