Rupee ends steady at 66.66 against US dollar

Mumbai, May 2 (PTI) The rupee closed flat at 66.66 against the US dollar at the interbank foreign exchange market today.

The pound sterling finished lower at Rs 90.90/92 per pound at the close of the forex market here today.

Following are the Interbank forex and RBI rates :

(In Rs per unit) Unit Interbank RBI Reference US Dollar 66.66/67

Rs.66.6636 Pound Sterling 90.90/92 EURO 80.0097 79.97/99 Japanese yen (100) 60.70/72 PTI BPD DMM MR MR

