Rupee in free fall, slips 8 paise to fresh 3-month low

Mumbai, Feb 21 (PTI) Extending its losses for the third session, the rupee weakened by 8 paise to trade at fresh 3-month low of 64.87 against the US dollar in opening trade ahead of RBIs minutes for the latest policy meeting due later today. Besides heavy demand for the American currency from importers, persistent outflows by foreign funds and the dollars strength against other currencies overseas weighed on the domestic unit, forex dealers said. A higher opening of the equity market today, however, capped the fall. The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 207.77 points, or 0.61 per cent, to 33,911.36 in early trade.

The rupee ended lower by 58 paise yesterday at 64.79 -- its lowest in three months -- on rise in capital outflows.

On a net basis, foreign investors withdrew Rs 850.35 crore yesterday, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges. PTI DP KPS ANS -