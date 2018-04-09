Rupee pares some gains, up 8 paise against US dollar

Mumbai, Apr 9 (PTI) The rupee pared some gains in late morning deals, up 8 paise at 64.89 against the greenback on dollar-selling by bank and exporters amid higher domestic equities.

The rupee opened higher at 64.85 per dollar as against last Fridays close of 64.97 at the inter-bank foreign exchange here.

The domestic unit hovered between a high of 64.85 and a low of 64.98 in morning deals, it was trading higher at 64.89 at 1030 hrs.

Struggling dollar overseas after dismal US jobs data kept the domestic unit higher, a dealer said.

Meanwhile, the US dollar steadied against its peers in early Asian trade, having retreated late last week due to concerns over US-China trade tensions and following data that showed the US economy created the fewest jobs in six months in March.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading higher by 161.46 points, or 0.48 per cent, at 33,788.43 at 1040 hrs. PTI PAK ANS ANS