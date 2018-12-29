Rupert Grint can't see Harry Potter films after 'Prisoner of Azkaban'

Los Angeles, Dec 29 (PTI) Actor Rupert Grint says he cannot watch Harry Potter movies later than "Prisoner of Azkaban" as he is still not able to detach himself from his character Ron Weasley. The actor said he still feels close to the Ron of the films beyond the third installment of the franchise based on author JK Rowling's fantasy novels. "I think those early ones are Ok. More time has passed. I can detach myself a bit more from that kid. I did see 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' not long ago, for the first time since the premiere, and I actually enjoyed looking back. "But the more recent ones I definitely couldn't do. I could probably go up to 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban'," Grint told Radio Times.The actor is currently looking forward to his upcoming Amazon Prime series adaptation of Agatha Christie's "The ABC Murders", in which he plays Inspector Crome. PTI SHDSHD