Rupert Grint joins cast of M Night Shyamalan's Apple series

Los Angeles, Dec 2 (PTI) "Harry Potter" actor Rupert Grint is set to star in filmmaker M Nigh Shyamalan's upcoming psychological thriller series for Apple. Tony Basgallop has penned the series which also stars Lauren Ambrose and Nell Tiger, reported Deadline.The untitled project, which received a straight-to-series order, was created by Basgallop, who will write and executive produce the series. Shyamalan is executive producing and will direct the first episode. The series will be produced by Shyamalans Blinding Edge Pictures, with the companys Ashwin Rajan serving as executive producer alongside the Escape Artists team of Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black and Steve Tisch.