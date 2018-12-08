Rupert Sanders directs short film on gun prevention

Los Angeles, Dec 9 (PTI) On the sixth anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that left 20 children and six educators dead, filmmaker Rupert Sanders has come up with a short film about gun violence prevention.The two-minute movie, titled "Point of View", will release on Monday, reported Variety. The story follows a high school student in the lead-up to a class election, chronicling the warning signs from a shooter who plans an attack on his peers.The short is produced by Sandy Hook Promise, a nonprofit based in Newtown, Connecticut, which lobbies for legislation to prevent school shootings and spreads awareness about gun violence. Sanders collaborated on the short with New York creative agency BBDO and costume designer Jennifer Johnson. "After seeing the countless shootings that have happened across our country, not only in our schools but several spaces that should be deemed safe, I knew that I could no longer sit back and be complacent. "As a father, I want to do my parent to ensure the safety of my children and the work of Sandy Hook Promise is nothing short of amazing," Sanders said in a statement. PTI SHDSHD