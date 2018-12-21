'Rupnagar police arrests gangsters linked to Dilpreet Singh gang

Rupnagar (Pb), Dec 21 (PTI) The Rupnagar police Friday arrested four alleged gangsters on charges of extorting money from people in the name of notorious criminal Dilpreet Singh, jailed in a case of attack on Punjabi singer Parmish Verma.Rupnagar SSP Swapan Sharma identified the four arrested gangsters as Makhan Singh, Sikandar Lal, Parmatama Singh and Jagjit Singh.The four are the members of the Dilpreet Singh gang and used to extort money from people in his name, the SSP said, adding they were arrested on a complaint from Mora village resident under Kiratpur Sahib police station.The villager had told police in his complaint that the four had earlier demanded a sum of Rs 30 lakh from him and had already extorted Rs 12 lakh in two installments of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 7 lakh. The had been further threatening the villager with dire consequences if he failed to pay another sum of Rs 5 lakh, the SSP said.The police laid a trap and arrested the accused, Sharma said, adding the gangsters had spent the money which they received earlier on buying a car and also donated some amount to a gurdwara.The police is interrogating the accused about their involvement in other cases, he said.Facing trial in several cases of murder and those for making extortion calls to various Punjabi singers and actors, Dilpreet Singh was arrested earlier in July after an encounter near a bus stand in Chandigarh.He is an 'A' category gangster and accused of attacking Punjabi singer Parmish Verma this year, the police had said earlier. PTI CORR SUN RAXRAX