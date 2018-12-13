New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Drug maker Rusan Pharma Thursday said it has launched a drug to treat Parkinsons disease.The drug -- Aposan -- is used to treat motor fluctuations in patients with Parkinsons Disease which are not sufficiently controlled by oral medications currently available in the country.The company said it has developed the drug, which would be available in the form of injections, pen and continuous infusion pumps, indigenously and has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI)."The company has always put forward indigenously developed high technology advanced delivery products in the Indian market," Rusan Pharma MD Kunal Saxena said in a statement.The company wants to ensure that the treatment is affordable and accessible to all Parkinsons disease patients, he added. PTI MSSBAL