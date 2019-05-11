Russell Crowe comes on board thriller 'Unhinged'

Los Angeles, May 11 (PTI) Hollywood star Russell Crowe is set to play the lead in psychological road rage thriller "Unhinged".Directed by Derrick Borte, the film will start production on July 15 in New Orleans.Carl Ellsworth has penned the script with Lisa Ellzey attached as the producer on the project. According to Variety, the film "takes an ordinary, everyday incident to its most terrifying conclusion in telling the story of a mother who leans on her horn at the wrong time, to the wrong guy (played by Crowe)."The makers are planning to release the film in 2020. PTI SHDSHD